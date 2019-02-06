Tanzania: Over 80 Children Living With Albinism Killed in Past Two Years

A total of 88 people living with albinism have been killed in a period between 2018 and 2019, reveals a non-governmental organization, Under The Same Sun (UTTS) reveals.

Speaking during the commemoration of ten years of its operations in Tanzania, UTTS legal officer Mr Seif Kondo said bodies of 76 people living with albinism were found, while 22 graves of people with albinisms' graves were discovered.

He also revealed that 69 people were seriously injured during the same period.

Most of the incidents, according to him occurred in 2010 and 2014, a period from which the country was heading to general election.

Meanwhile, the CEO for UTSS, Peter Ash said the organization was committed to ensuring that no one single person is killed in connection to witchcraft beliefs.