Tanzania: Magufuli Launches Mobile Court Worth Sh470 Million

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli has on Wednesday, February 06, 2019 launched a mobile court worth over Sh470 million that will operate in Dar es Salaam and Mwanza regions.

Dr Magufuli made the launch in Dar es Salaam at the Julius Nyerere International Conference Centre (JNICC) during the climax of the Law Day, 2019.

The Law Day marks the beginning of this year's judiciary activities whose central theme is: "Timely delivery of justice: the judiciary and stakeholders' responsibility."

A senior judiciary officer told President Magufuli during the launch that the mobile court will be used to receive and preside over several cases at the primary level, noting that 177,614 cases were filed at primary courts all over the country last year. The number was equivalent to 68 per cent.

She noted that the mobile court will also be used to carry out operations against illegal fishing and delivering education to the public.

"The court that is equipped with modern equipment will start operations in Dar es Salaam and Mwanza, which have many cases due to rapid economic development and an inadequate number of primary courts," she said.

"In Dar es Salaam, services will be delivered at Bunju, Chanika, Kibamba and Buza centres while Buswelu, Buhongwa and Igoma are the centres that will be used in Mwanza," she added.

She said the mobile court costs over Sh470 million, including tax paid to authorities.