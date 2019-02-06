Gambia: FAO, Traditional Healers Demonstrate Will to Protect Bees

Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations in The Gambia and Traditional Healers Assembly, Saturday held a solidarity march to renew and assure their protection of bees for human and social development, held at The Gambia College in Brikama.

Dodou Darboe, president of national apiculture platform said bees are part of human life, saying any food that is not pollinated by bees is useless. "It is every Gambians' duty to protect the bees within our environment."

According to him, the products of bees are useful to the environment and human benefit as without bees there will be no proper production or proper nutrition.

Salieu Faye, president of the Traditional Healers Assembly said this is the first time for beekeepers in the country to come together in the protection of bees. "The march past targets to increase awareness of the general public on the importance of bees for human and social development. This event signifies the important role that bees play in our health and income generate for sustainable development."

He said bees are agents of pollination for farm crops and trees which promote food and nutritional production. "Honey can be used as traditional medicine to cure different diseases to promote our health condition."

According to Mr. Faye, honey is the main substitute of sugar because sugar is killing people every day and the best way to reduce its death rate is to focus more on honey products.

Sambou Nget, FAO natural resources officer said half of tropical pollination plants are touched by bees, saying they contribute to world food security sector in a growth in global population which help in diversity.

Mr. Nget said honey will continue to build healthy nutritional food for healthy life, saying they also help in sustaining forest ecosystem.

Malanding Jaiteh, technical adviser to the environment minister commended the Traditional Healers Assembly, saying they have increase people's' awareness on the importance of bees.