Gambia: Police Chief Ends Tour, Hands Over 25 Motorbikes to Stations

The nationwide tour of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mamour Jobe, has ended in Banjul where he met the senior command of the police at Banjul Division. He also met senior officers at the Police Headquarters in Banjul.

IGP Jobe during the tour also distributed 25 new motorbikes among different police stations across the country in response to some of the appeals made by the police throughout the country.

The aim of the tour was to give opportunity to officers of the GPF - men and women in uniform to directly express their concerns to the IGP. Various concerns ranging from accommodation, mobility, fuel, uniforms, electricity and computers among others were raised at the regions level.

The spokesperson of The Gambia Police Force (GPF) ASP Lamin Njie said in an instant intervention, most of the concerns raised were immediately provided by the IGP. PRO Njie disclosed that over 200 officers were elevated to various ranks, and over 900 mattresses supplied to beef up accommodation

The Police Intervention Unit (PIU) camp at Mansakonko, he said, will be completely renovated and that 20 sets of office furniture have been distributed. He added that 29 solar panels and batteries were also distributed to boost the accommodation of officers in the country particularly those at rural Gambia.

"Fifteen computers and printers alongside with 13 flat screens and channel receivers have been distributed, with 5 vehicle engines purchased; and will be given to some police stations in the country." This, he added, is geared towards improving the effectiveness and efficiency of police service delivery in all regions.

"The inspector general assured personnel of government's support for better working conditions," ASP Njie said.