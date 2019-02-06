Gambia: Concerns Raise Over Faulty Carousel At Airport

It might not be a strange thing to see a non-functioning facility at an airport but it becomes annoying when it takes too much time for repairs or regular maintenance without taking into consideration its importance to those that use such facility.

Passengers arriving at the Banjul International Airport and some tour operators' staff are not happy about the malfunction of one of the carousels at the airport as passengers are always delayed to pick their baggage for scanning and to leave the arrival hall.

This condition of the carousel at the Banjul International Airport which started sometime ago has still not been repaired. Passengers say it is causing a nightmare especially on days when there is a simultaneous landing of flights in the ongoing peak season.

A staff from one of the tour operators firm, lamented that "it is understandable when a facility is not in a good condition, but it becomes an issue when the concerned authority don't take appropriate action to remedy the situation" especially at the only airport for that matter.

Cornwall, a repeat tourist in Destination Gambia, said: "Something needs to be done about the Banjul International Airport, every season there is something to complain about; in 2017 it was scanning machine, now it's the carousel."