Central Africa: CAR President Concludes Visit to Sudan

Khartoum — President of Central African Republic (CAR), Faustin-Archange Touadéra, concluded visit to the country Tuesday evening after participation in signing ceremony of the peace and reconciliation deal with armed groups at the Friendship Hall in Khartoum amid regional and international presence.

He was seen off at Khartoum Airport by President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, and a number of ministers and officials.

The two Presidents held talks at the airport prior to President Touadera departure focusing on speeding up of the final signing of the peace and reconciliation agreement and establishing the mechanisms necessary for implementation of the agreement.