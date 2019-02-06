6 February 2019

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Security Forces Quell Students' Strike At Makerere

A combine force of police and military police was on Wednesday deployed at Makerere University to quash a students' strike. The students were showing solidarity with their lecturers who have been on a strike for three weeks. Among other demands, the lecturers want the re-instatement of some of the leaders of academic staff associations who they say were illegally suspended by the Vice Chancellor Prof. Barnabas Nawangwe.

