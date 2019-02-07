Africa: Senegal Confirm World Cup Ticket

Photo: CAF

The Senegalese Under-20 team.

Youssouph Badji hit a brace to book Senegal a place in the last four and World Cup ticket as they outshined the Black satellites of Ghana in Group B of the Total U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Maradi on Wednesday.

Youssouph Dabo and his charges will be representing Senegal at their third appearance at the FIFA U-20 World Cup in May in Poland.

The 18-year old who plays his club football with Casa Sport de Ziguinchor headed in his first goals after eleven as the young Lions took control of proceedings in Maradi.

Jimmy Corbballah's Black Satellites where determine to level matter after going behind with Lomotey firing over from close range in the midway point of the first half.

Badji missed an opportunity to increase his tally in the half hour mark when he was first to a loose ball rounding the keeper but miscued his control allowing Ishaku Konda to clear the danger.

Goalkeeper Nurudeen pulled an athletic save to deny the maverick midfielder Dion Lopy who shoots from distance.

Youssouph completed his double with a neat right footed finish just inside the area from Lamine Danfa's superb delivery on the stroke of halftime to hand his team an unassailable 2-0 advantage.

Senegal came into the second half determined to see off the match with Badji and Lopy all forcing saves from the busy Abdul Nurudeen.

The defeat means Ghana has to avoid defeat against Mali on Saturday in Niamey to qualify for the semifinal and booking a place at the World Cup in Poland.

YOUSSOUPH BADJIE

The young Casa Sport de Ziguinchor forward was in sublime form for Senegal scoring both goals to qualify his team to their third World Cup appearance.

He open the score in the eleventh minute through a towering header before completing his brace with a neat stylish finish.

POST MATCH REACTION

YOUSSOUPH DABO (HEAD COACH, SENEGAL)

"It was very difficult against Ghana who are strong in midfield but we played to our instructions and we managed to win."

"We have qualified but it doesn't mean we will go into the game against Burkina Faso not wanting to win."

"Our object was to qualify for the World Cup which has been achieved now we will take it game by game because now it's a matter of winning or you're out of the tournament."

JIMMY CORBBALLAH

"Senegal is a very tough side and they have a lot of bodies in front of their area. We made mistakes which were punished."

"It was a big game and Senegal where strong in defense so they carried the day."

"I don't know where this is coming from saying Mali are second favorites in this group but it's all I know we will qualify for the semis."