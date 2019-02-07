Kenya: Youngster Thiong'o Picks December Award

Nairobi — Kakamega Homeboyz attacking midfielder Peter Thiong'o has been named the December Sportpesa/LG 2018 player of the month at an award ceremony held at their Bukhungu Stadium backyard in Kakamega County on Wednesday morning.

Thiong'o who's debuting in the Kenyan Premier League was in fine form for the Kakamega based side in December scoring twice and providing three assists for his team-mates, in the process helping his side record vital wins over KCB FC and AFC Leopards.

He began the season by assisting Max Ravel's lone goal against KCB FC at home in Bukhungu Stadium before netting one and setting up two in the 3-0 thrashing of AFC Leopards at the same venue.

He also found the back of the net against Western Stima as his side went down 2-1 at the Moi Stadium in Kisumu.

"It's a great feeling to win this award and it's thanks to the supportive team members. There is no limit to my progress after this and now my focus is on making the national team squad for Africa Cup of Nations," Thiong'o said after picking the award.

To win the accolade, the former St. Joseph's FC player beat Mathare United's Cliff Nyakeya, Sony Sugar's Enock Agwanda and Ulinzi Stars talisman Enosh Ochieng to back to prestigious accolade.

He garnered 24 points, while Nyakeya came in second with 23, Agwanda was third with 13 as Ochieng managed 12 points.

The youngster, who joined Homeboyz in November 2018, becomes the first recipient of the monthly gong for the 2018/19 Kenyan Premier League season that kicked-off early December and will run until June 2018.