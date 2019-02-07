Kenyatta Assures Bashir of Support as Pressure Mounts for the Veteran to Quit

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta has assured Sudan of Kenya's support as the Omar Al-Bashir-led administration battles to restore peace and contain sporadic protests that have so far left scores dead.

Kenyatta who received a special message from the 75-year-old leader delivered by Vice President Osman Mohammed Yousif at State House Nairobi Tuesday, said he was "happy to know that Sudan is handling matters well and that the situation in the country is under control."

"Kenya will continue to support Sudan as it manages its internal affairs, because the sovereignty of all IGAD member states is something of great importance to us. As a member of Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), Sudan is a pillar of stability in the region," Kenyatta said.

Pressure has been mounting for Bashir to quit office amid public anger on the high cost of living following the increase in bread price.

Reuters reported a fresh wave of violence in Khartoum on Tuesday with the police firing tear gas to disperse protesters that had flooded the streets to denounce the death of a teacher in detention.

Ahmed al-Kheir, 36, allegedly died while in police custody reigniting public anger and calls for Bashir, who is facing a case on crimes against humanity at the International Criminal Court, to resign.

Bashir who came to power following a 1989 coup has given no indication that he will stand down.

Bashir's government has in recent weeks acknowledged concerns by protesters as valid.