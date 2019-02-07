Rwanda: Casa Mbungo Appointed as AFC Leopards Head Coach

Rwandan Andre Casa Mbungo has been appointed as head coach of Kenya Premier League giants AFC Leopard on a one-and-a-half-year deal, the club announced on Tuesday.

The former as Kigali, Police and SC Kiyovu coach replaced Serbian Marko Vasiljevic who parted company with the club on Monday after two months in charge.

Vasiljevic, 30, resigned after a humiliating 4-1 defeat against Bandari on Sunday though his job was hanging on a thin thread following a series of poor results and was summoned after the 1-0 defeat to KCB a few weeks ago, where he was served with a warning.

After ten match rounds this term, AFC Leopards have only won two matches, and recorded four draws.

Mbungo's track record includes winning two Peace Cup titles with two different clubs, first with AS Kigali in 2013, before repeating the feat with Police in 2015.

The 51-year old also previously had a brief stint as head coach of the national team - Amavubi.