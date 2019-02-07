Rwanda: Imanishimwe Relishes Move to Napredak Kruševac

Former APR left-back Emmanuel Imanishimwe is optimistic for a good start to the new chapter of his career at FK Napredak Kruševac in Serbian Premier League.

The 24-year-old left Kigali on Sunday evening and is expected to sign a two-year - renewable - contract with the Serbian side on Tuesday.

He says he's relishing the prospect of playing in Europe.

"I am thrilled by the opportunity to play in Europe, it's something I have always wanted. I will work hard to be the best player possible," said Imanishimwe.

The former Rayon Sports full-back had joined APR in a controversial move in 2016, two years after he was signed by the Blues from second division side ASPOR.

"It might be difficult in the first few days, but I know I will deliver," he added.

The vastly talented defender is set to be unveiled by his new team on Tuesday.