7 February 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Lorna Maseko to Present At Prestigious World Restaurant Awards in Paris

Tagged:

Related Topics

Johannesburg — TV personality Lorna Maseko be among one of the first South Africans to present at the prestigious World Restaurant Awards taking place on 18 February in Paris.

The star, who hosts her own cooking show on YouTube, will be among remarkable chefs, restaurants ad foodies from around the world, coming together to celebrate restaurants in all their glory. The star will be taking to the stage as one of the leaders in food curation.

The World Restaurant Awards, known as the "Oscars for restaurants", will be held in extravagant and luxurious style with various industries, including film, music, design, art and fashion, coming together to celebrate the world of culinary arts.

Awards to be handed out on the night include Restaurant of the Year, Atmosphere of the Year, Instagram Account of the Year and Event of the Year.

Source: Supplied

South Africa

Cape Wine Production Set to Be Low After 3-Year Drought

The Cape's three-year drought has taken its toll on the wine industry and early indications are that this year's harvest… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.