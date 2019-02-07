Nigeria: LASUTH Recruits Over 300 New Resident Doctors to Address Shortage Due to Strike

To bridge the gap created by the ongoing resident doctors strike, the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) has recruited over 300 new doctors who are set to resume work on Wednesday February 13, 2019.

Chief Medical Director of LASUTH, Prof Adetokunbo O. Fabamwo gave an update regarding the current situation of the on-going strike of the Resident Doctors in the Institution by reiterating that an executive approval has been obtained for the employment of additional Resident Doctors into the Institution.

Fabamwo, in a press statement signed by the Public Affairs Officer (PRO) of LASUTH, Anifowoshe-Bello K.A, said the management has commenced preparation towards the recruitment exercise with process starting from Thursday January 31, 2019 in which a written test will be conducted for about 300 applicants for residency positions.

The CMD said that the oral interview for this particular recruitment exercise will take place on Tuesday, 5th of February, 2019, for intakes of sixty (60) additional resident doctors into the workforce of the facility with conclusion of recruitment process latest by Monday, 11th of February, 2019.

"These new applicants would start resuming for work from Wednesday, 13th of February, 2019," he stressed.

He concluded: "It is expected that the acute shortage of doctors in the middle cadre of the hospital will be substantially redressed and efforts will still be made to seek for additional resident doctors towards the second quarter of the year."