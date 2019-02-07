Malawi: FA Malawi Charity Shield Set for March 30

The 2019 soccer season will start with a Football Association of Malawi (FAM) organised Charity Shield bonanza to be played between the 30th and 31st March.

The bonanza will be played at the Kamuzu Stadium in the Commercial City of Blantyre and is to be competed by four teams.

The teams are Fisd Challenge Cup reigning champions Masters Security, Carlsberg Cup champions Mighty Be Forward Wanderers, Airtel Top 8 winners Blue Eagles and league Champions Nyasa Big Bullets.

The competition has for the past three seasons be staged in the central region and according to FAM officials, time has come for Blantyre based soccer lovers to have a feel of the tournament.

Nyasa Big Bullets successfully defended the charity shield which they have won three times in a row in the past three seasons after beating Lilongwe giants Silver Strikers 3-0 in a match played at the Bingu National Stadium.