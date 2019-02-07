Tanzania: 'Seven Million Per Minute' Case Adjourned As 95 Charges Dropped

MANAGER with I & M Bank, Sameer Khan, appeared before the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in Dar es Salaam Tuesday, facing 12 money laundering charges in a 24bn/-fraud and tax evasion trial involving 506 counts.

He was joined in the trial nicknamed by President John Magufuli as "Million Saba kwa Dakika" by two businessmen, Mohamed Yusufali and Arifali Paliwalla, who were arraigned on January 13, 2019 to face a total of 601 charges.

In yesterday's proceedings, however, the prosecution dropped 95 counts, but increased the amount involved in the tax evasion deal to 24bn/-instead of 15bn/-as indicated in the previous charge sheet. Out of 12 counts against the bank officer, the remaining 494 are against the two businessmen.

The counts involved are conspiracy to evade tax, forgery, making false returns, money laundering, tax evasion and occasioning of the said amount. The accused were not allowed to enter plea to the charges because they fall under the Economic and Organized Crime Control Act.

Senior Resident Magistrate, Augustine Rwizile adjourned the case to February 18, 2019, pending further arrangements, as the investigations are complete and the prosecution was in the process of filing information of the case to the Economic, Corruption and Organised Crime Division of the High Court.

Prosecution's team led by Senior State Attorney Patrick Mwita, State Attorney Esther Martin as well as an officer with Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB), Leonard Swai, told the court that the accused allegedly committed the offences between January 2008 and January 2016 in the city.

It is alleged by the prosecution that Khan committed the money laundering offences between 2012 and 2014 in Dar es Salaam, when he aided and abetted Yusufali to transfer a total of 1,887,000,000/-and 1 million US dollars from bank accounts maintained by different people at I & M Bank to other accounts

The prosecution told the court that at the time of the transfer, the bank officer ought to have known that the said money was the proceeds of a predicate offence of fraudulent evasion of tax.

Yusufali, alias Mohamed Mustafa Jamalee, alias Mohamed Mustafa Mohamedali, alias Mohamed Yusufali Jamali, alias Mhamed Y. Jamalee, alias Mohamed Yusufali, alias Mohamedali, alias Choma, alias Jamalii is charged alone with fraudulent evasion of tax.

Being a Director concerned with management of affairs of his company namely, Farm Plant Limited, which is a registered Value Added Tax Payer with a view to fraudulently evading tax, he allegedly submitted to the Commissioner General of the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) false tax returns.

Thereby, according to the prosecution, the businessman evaded Value Added Tax (VAT) amounting to 24,303,777,426/70. The prosecution told the court that such offence is alleged to have been committed on diverse dates between January 2008 and January 2016 in the city of Dar es Salaam.

Within the same period in the city, by reason of their willful acts of making and submitting false tax returns to TRA, the accused allegedly caused the government of Tanzania to suffer pecuniary loss of 24,303,777,426/70, which ought to have been paid as Value Added Tax.

It is alleged by the prosecution that on diverse dates in Dar es Salaam, knowingly Yusufali furnished to TRA about 83 false Value Added Tax Return forms bearing different dates, purporting to show that Farm Plant Limited purchased commodities worth of the said amount, VAT inclusive.

At unknown date between January, 2008 and January, 2016 within the city and region of Dar es Salaam, Yusufali and Paliwalla allegedly conspired together and with other persons not in court to commit an offence of fraudulent evasion of tax

The accused persons are charged that within the same period they forged about 356 Tax Invoices of different companies bearing different dates, purporting to show that Farm Plant Ltd purchased from the companies various commodities worth of the said amount, VAT inclusive, while it was false.

According to the charge sheet, the two businessmen are facing a total of 53 counts of money laundering. It is alleged that on diverse dates in Dar es Salaam, the accused persons engaged in money laundering transactions involving the money in question.

For purposes of concealing the illicit origin, the accused persons are alleged to have transferred, used or deposited the money in different bank accounts maintained by some individual persons and companies at various banks, notably, the I & M Bank.

The prosecution told the court further that while at the time of such transactions, the accused persons knew or ought to have known that the same was proceeds of fraudulent evasion of tax, which is a predicate offence.