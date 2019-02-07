Tanzania: UNHCR Boss Apologises to JPM

COMMISSIONER General of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Filippo Grandi has apologised to President John Magufuli for the recent importation of 1,947 military uniforms at Nduta and Mtendeli refugee camps in Kigoma Region.

Mr Grandi made the apology yesterday when paid a courtesy visit to President Magufuli at the State House in Dar es Salaam to discuss various issues regarding refugees as the two sides had been working together for many years.

"It was a Japanese company that offered clothes as aid to our staff. Unfortunately, the clothes resembled to Tanzania's military uniforms. It was a mistake that we wasn't supposed to be done. I want to assure that this will never happen again," said the UNHCR boss in a statement issued by the Director of the Presidential Communications.

Minister for Home Affairs Kangi Lugola said recently that 1,325 of the uniforms were confiscated at Nduta Refugees Camp and 622 others were seized at Mtendeli Refugees Camp.

Due to that, the minister suspended five refugee officials for failing to report the army uniforms present at the two camps.

Responding to the apology, President Magufuli hailed the UNHCR boss for admitting the mistake, as he had said blunder won't happen again.

According to the statement, during their talks, President Magufuli assured his guest of cooperation from Tanzania and that the country would continue hosting and serving refugees.

Moreover, the Head of State said Tanzania had been receiving a number of refugees from neighbouring countries that had been facing political instability. It also had been giving them asylum by allowing them to use local resources. "Currently, Tanzania has 350,000 refugees in various camps, including 40,000, who are from Burundi. All of them access social services and our infrastructure," he said.

He added: "I'm happy that Mr Grandi has pledged continued cooperation by assisting to cover expenses of refugees and surrounding communities because for the past 10 years, UNHCR has not been fulfilling its promises."

However, the President noted that refugees from countries with stable security had to volunteer to return to their home land so that they could join their families and carry on other productive activities and build their nation.

For his part, Mr Grandi thanked Tanzania for its commitment to hosting refugees, saying UNHCR highly recognised and valued Tanzania's role.

He went on to pledge that his commission would fulfil all its promises by providing humanitarian aid to refugees hosted in Tanzania and equip security forces around refugees camps with modern technology