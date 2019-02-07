Tanzania: Judiciary Goes Modern, Embraces ICT

THE Judiciary yesterday launched two essential components-Mobile Courts Services and Judicial Statistics Dashboard System (JSDS-2)-to expedite timely dispensation of justice.

President John Magufuli officiated at the launching ceremony during the Law Day commemorated at national level in Dar es Salaam to signify the official start of court business in the 2019/20 Judicial Year.

Chief Justice (CJ) Professor Ibrahim Juma said that establishment of mobile court within the judicial system in determination of cases was the first ever in the African continent.

"Establishment of mobile court services will expand accessibility of justice and bring justice closer to the people. The services will enable the people to access justice in time," said the CJ.

He explained that the judiciary has already through the World Bank sponsorship procured two vehicles, which will operate in two cities of Dar es Salaam and Mwanza at the Primary Courts where more cases are filed.

The Head of the Judiciary mentioned the first areas to benefit from the services as Bunju in Kinondoni District, Chanika in Ilala District, Kibamba in Ubungo District and Buza in Temeke District.

Prof Juma mentioned the areas that would received mobile court services in the city of Mwanza as Buswelu, Buhongwa and Igoma.

He explained that the two vehicles have been modified to accommodate all the required facilities to enable judicial officers and parties to a case to conduct cases, especially on areas where there are more cases at the primary court level.

They include a special chamber where the magistrate would sit, conduct cases and deliver decisions, a table where the parties would sit, a table for court clerk, a television that would record the proceedings, a computer, printer, cabin for file keeping and recording systems, among others.

"Our ultimate mission is to have these kinds of vehicles all over the country, serving particularly pastoral and fishery communities. These courts will be under the jurisdiction of the respective District and Primary Courts concerned," the CJ said.

Speaking on the JSDS programme, Prof Juma said that there was no doubt that the use of information and technology has positive impacts in timely delivery of justice and brings judicial services closer to the people.

"The judiciary has come from theory and has entered into action. The electronic system for registering and coordinating cases as well as judgment database are already in operation. Under this system, it is easy to perform several functions, like filing cases electronically, receiving summonses," he said.

Prof Juma disclosed further that the new system has also started showing positive results on Tanzania advocates management system where it has become easy to identify who among members of the bar operates with or without license, collection of case data and revenues.

The Information Communication Technology application, he said, will also help in establishment of leadership and management framework, improvement of performance management and accountability and modernisation of organisation and management systems.

"The system obviously tells who and what has done what. Under JSDS system, it is possible to know what every court, judge or magistrate has done daily. We are proud of this system because it has helped in the case management system and increased revenue collection," said the CJ.

He assured the head of the state that all judicial revenues were being collected electronically through the Government Electronic Payment Gateway and the system has started to be implemented in the commercial city of Dar es Salaam.