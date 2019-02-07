Tanzania: More Experienced Detectives Dispatched to Njombe Region

MORE experienced detectives have been deployed to beef up investigations on children's killings in Njombe region.

The new team's work is expected to lead into more arrests, interrogation and prosecution of perpetrators of witchcraft-related murders that have recently rocked the southern region.

Home Affairs Minister Kangi Lugola told the National Assembly here yesterday that all people who have been posting outdated pictures of bodies of children, linking them to Njombe killings, creating panic and uproar in the region would be arrested and prosecuted as per the Cyber Crime Act, 2015.

"This parliament enacted the Cyber Crime Act and I want to urge people to immediately stop disappropriate legal actions will be instituted against them," he said, adding that those who had already posted the pictures will be nabbed and disciplined on how best to exercise their freedom of expression.

Following the senseless killings, said the minister, police in collaboration with Njombe Regional Defence and Security Committee has already taken immediate measures to avert further killings.

So far, police are holding 29 people for intensive grilling in connection with the butcheries of seven children. According to the minister, one child was injured while two children had earlier gone missing before resurfacing few days later.

"It is equally important for the country to understand that the arrests have nothing to do with politics, denomination or business activities in Njombe Region," he noted.

Other measures taken according to Mr Lugola include holding a series of meetings with traditional healers as well as community and religious leaders to chart out strategies that will end the killings and intensify swoops in different areas including hotels, lodges and guest houses.

"We have also dispatched a team of keen police officers, intelligent and experienced detectives who have expertise in dealing with such killings... we will ensure that all killers are hunted, arrested and dragged to court," said the minister.

Mr Lugola was delivering a government's statement over the killings as demanded on Monday by National Assembly Speaker Job Ndugai.

Mr Ndugai gave the government up to Friday this week to issue the statement on what was exactly happening in Njombe region and steps taken so far.

Mr Ndugai's statement followed a-point-of-order from Lupembe Member of Parliament (MP) Joram Hongole (CCM) who stood up and asked the speaker to adjourn the normal business of the legislative body to pave way for the legislators to debate the brutal killings.