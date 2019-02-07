South Africa: Ramaphosa Is Just a New Driver of the Same Doomed ANC Bus, Says DA's Maimane

analysis

At an event styled as an alternative State of the Nation Address, DA leader Mmusi Maimane said on Wednesday that the 2019 elections must be 'a referendum' on ANC performance, not 'an expression of hope for a better version of the ANC' under President Cyril Ramaphosa. Corruption, State Capture and need for credible leaders and governance were also raised by the UDM, Cosatu and civil society groups such as the Right2Know Campaign.

It was relatively easy during the administration of Jacob Zuma, whose scandal-ridden presidency was a gift that kept on giving to the opposition for points of political attack. Not so much now under President Cyril Ramaphosa. The ANC, privately and very quietly, will acknowledge that Ramaphosa's ratings are high -- Daily Maverick has been reliably informed it is in the 70% range -- and the expectation is that come polling day this popularity will pull up the governing party, whose rating is significantly lower.

DA national leader Mmusi Maimane's strategy is to drag down Ramaphosa, both as the ANC's and the country's president. That means driving home Ramaphosa's participation in the Zuma presidency as his deputy and highlighting the R500,000 Bosasa gave to CR17 -- Ramaphosa's campaign team...