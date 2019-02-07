South Africa: All the Eggs Are in Eskom's Basket - It Is Time to Diversify the Energy Sector

opinion

An independent state-owned grid is the necessary first step towards energy sector reform.

A threat to development

As South Africa reels with daily revelations of the extent and depth of State Capture in our critical institutions, we must confront another serious and related threat to our society. Eskom is failing. The state-owned company that once promised to power our democracy and economic development now cannot promise to keep the lights on.

Our view of this crisis comes into ever-sharpening view, through the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprises' inquiry into Eskom, Nersa hearings on tariffs, and representations of the board. Eskom is insolvent, and may soon run out of funds to cover its operational costs. In the shadow of this revelation, the very best we can hope for is a projected loss of R20-billion. Caught in a debt spiral, it is borrowing to pay for borrowing, without a way out. How can the company fund new power plants if it can't even pay the debt on Kusile and Medupi?

South Africa is again confronted with the reality of load-shedding even as electricity tariffs increase at a rate above inflation. Supply is neither secure nor affordable. For our most vulnerable households,...