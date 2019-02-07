7 February 2019

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Arrogance and Dishonesty - So-Called 'Sanity Check' of EFF Manifesto Is Shallow and Misplaced

opinion By Floyd Shivambu

The pitiful attempt by Rebecca Davis to pen a critique of the EFF's election manifesto is abysmal, yet we will provide a clear response to what quite frankly is claptrap disguised as analysis.

The EFF welcomes and encourages engagements including disagreements with the commitments on what people said should be our plan of action when we take over government after the 2019 elections. The despicable attempt to vulgarise the wishes of the people, which they raised publicly in community meetings, letters, emails, messages and through the experience of EFF representatives in legislatures, must be called what it is, nonsense!

Rebecca Davis claims that the EFF has broken with the unspoken social contract of opposition parties' approach of reasonable response about the policy pledges they present before elections. She goes further to make an absurd claim that the manifesto "is filled with unforgivably vague pledges, sketching the picture of a healthy, educated, employed and happy South Africa zipping along 10% economic growth with no plausible details as to how this can actually be accomplished".

She accuses the manifesto of being a dishonest document. But in reality, she is the one who is being dishonest, because the people's manifesto and a clear...

