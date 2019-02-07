Nigeria: Abaji Water Project to Be Completed Soon - FCT Minister

The Minister of the FCT, Muhammad Musa Bello, has assured residents of Abaji Area Council of speedy completion of the multi-million naira water project in the council.

Bello stated this yesterday at the palace of the Ona of Abaji, Alhaji Adamu Baba Yunusa, during his ongoing election campaign tour.

He also assured residents of the area that academic activities would soon take off at the Abuja University of Technology (AUTA) in the area, saying all hindrances to the take-off of the university had been removed and that what remained was the admission process and minor logistic issues.

Bello, therefore, solicited for the support of the traditional ruler for the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari, all National Assembly candidates and the area council chairmen contesting on the platform of the ruling APC.

The Ona of Abaji, Alhaji Adamu Baba Yunusa, commended Buhari for addressing security challenges in the country and for agricultural revolution which he said had seen reduction in the poverty level of Nigerians through improved food production.

He also praised Buhari for his land mark achievements covering roads, rails and electricity.

He also visited the traditional rulers of Gwargwada and Rubochi in Kuje Area Council where he reiterated the commitment of his administration to complete the Abaji - Rubochi - Gwargwada road project being undertaken by the Satellite Towns Development Department (STDD).

"The completion of Abaji- Rubochi- Gwargwada road is necessary because of the strategic importance of the road for the transportation of agricultural materials and access to the city for the rural inhabitants," he said.

The minister later proceeded to handover APC flags to Abaji and Kwali chairmanship candidates, Alhaji Abdulrahman Ajiya and Danladi Chiya respectively.