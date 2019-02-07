Uganda: Locals Accuse Chinese Firm of Polluting Water Sources

Kakumiro — Residents in Kyabasaija Sub-county in Kakumiro District have accused a Chinese company of setting up a stone quarry project, which they claim has polluted their water sources.

Residents of Kisojjo Village accuse China Communications and Construction Company (CCCC), which is contracted to tarmac Mubende-Kakumiro-Kagadi road, of polluting and contaminating their water sources.

The residents on Monday blocked the road to the stone quarry with logs and rocks.

They claimed whenever the company blasts stones, some particles and dust drop into open wells, contaminating the water.

"We are tired of lying to us. What we want is clean water. You either give us a borehole or tap water. The Chinese are using clean tap water but they can't think about us who use open surface water,"' said one of the residents who did not want to be disclosed during a meeting with their leaders on Tuesday.

Mr Deo Segawa, the area councillor, told residents that a solution is being sought. "We have selected a three-man committee to pursue the matter in higher offices. We want you to be patient and we have been told that the company will work on the issue within a week," Mr Segawa said.

Mr Jang Wo, who represented CCCC at the meeting, promised to address their concerns.

"We will work on the issue after one week. I will also consult my top bosses for a response," he said.

Call for calm

Mr Najjibu Waiswa, the district police commander, who attended the meeting, called for calm among residents and tasked the company officials to fulfil their pledges in time to avoid another conflict.

"I have told the Chinese official that you people need clean water and water is life. He told me that on Monday, he will come and test the water and should they find it unsafe, then a borehole must be provided," Mr Waiswa said.

The 104km Mubende-Kagadi road is funded by the government at a cost of Shs484.8 billion.

