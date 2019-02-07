Kenya: Match-Fixing Bans From FIFA

Sports personalities have previously suffered severe punishments by the world football governing body, Fifa's adjudicatory chamber of Independent Ethics committee for breaches of the body's Code of Ethics.

The Federation of Internationale Football Association (Fifa) has opened investigation proceedings on Harambee Stars defender George Owino for potential breaches of articles 13, 17 and 27 of the code which state:

Article 13; Persons must refrain from any activity or behaviour that might give rise to the appearance or suspicion of improper conduct. Violation of this article shall be sanctioned with an appropriate fine of at least $10,000 (Sh1 million) as well as a ban of a maximum of two years from all football activities.

Article 17; Persons bound by this Code who become aware of any infringements of this Code shall inform, in writing, the secretariat and/or chairperson of the investigatory chamber of the Ethics Committee directly.

Failure to report such infringements shall be sanctioned with an appropriate fine of at least $10,000 (Sh1m) as well as a ban of a maximum of two years from all football activities.

Article 27; Persons bound by this Code shall not accept, give, offer, promise, receive, request or solicit any personal or undue pecuniary or other advantage in order to obtain or retain business or any other improper advantage to or from anyone within or outside Fifa.

Violation of this article shall be sanctioned with an appropriate fine of at least $100,000 (Sh10m) as well as a ban of a maximum of five years from all football activities.

Any amount unduly received shall be included in the calculation of the fine. The sanction shall be increased accordingly where the person holds a high position in football, as well as in relation to the relevance and amount of the advantage received.

A number of African officials have been banned for violation of these codes.

In October last year, the adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee banned former President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Kwesi Nyantakyi for life from all football-related activities at both national and international level.

Nyantakyi, who was found guilty of corruption and bribery issues, was fined Sh50 million by the chairman of the investigatory chamber Dr Cornel Borbely

In December, the chamber banned former President of the Gambia Football Federation Seedy Kinteh for four years from all football-related activities bribery and corruption issues. He was fined Sh20 million.

In January 2013, Fifa banned 41 South Korean footballers linked to match fixing allegations in their domestic league.

In December 2016, former South African Football Association (SAFA) president Kirsten Nematandani, former Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) official Jonathan Musavengana and former Togo national team coach Banna Tchanile were banned from all football-related activities.

The three cases decided related to international friendly matches played in South Africa in 2010, as well as to cases decided by the adjudicatory chamber in October 2015 and March 2016.