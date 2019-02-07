Kenya/Uganda: Ex-Gor Mahia Star Joins Ugandan Champions

Former Gor Mahia right back Karim Nizigiyimana has crossed over to Ugandan joining champions Vipers Sports Club, Nation Sport can reveal.

The 29-year-old, who did not extend his stay at Gor Mahia upon the expiry of his contract December last year, has penned a two-year deal at the club.

He is already in Kampala ahead of his unveiling at St. Mary's stadium, Kitende later on Wednesday.

Nation Sport has established that his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) was issued on Tuesday.

Nizigiyimana, who captained Burundi in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, joined K'Ogalo in January 2015 from Rwandese giants Rayon Sports.

He was a key cog in the Gor side that won the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) unbeaten and emerged the best defender in the league in his first season. He has three Kenyan titles to his name.

He has formerly featured for Burundian side Vital'O FC and Congolese giants AS Vita Club among other clubs.

Nizigiyimana, who joins former Gor Mahia teammate Innocent Wafula at the Kitende-based club, did not enjoy much playtime last season despite having recovered from a lengthy injury that locked him out for the better part of the 2017 campaign.

Vipers - founded in 1969 - have won the Ugandan Premier League three times.

The team, coached by Kenyan Michael Nam, is second on the 16-team log with 37 points, three behind Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA) after 17 rounds.