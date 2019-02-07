Kenya: AFC Leopards Unveil Third Coach in Three Months

Fifty-two-year-old Andrew Casa Mbungo says his immediate task is to improve on the confidence and fitness levels of AFC Leopards players.

Accompanied by Leopards' secretary-general Oscar Igaida and the club's chief executive officer Victor Bwibo, the Rwandan trainer on Wednesday penned an 18-month deal with the club at the team's secretariat in Nairobi.

He is the third coach the club has employed this season.

He replaces the sacked Marko Vasilijevic, who departed Nairobi for his native Serbia at about the same time a smiling Mbungu was scribbling his signature on the contract.

"I can say I'm blessed and excited because I can see we have a quality group of players to work with. I saw that during my first training session," said Mbungo.

"But we are lacking in confidence, any team will lose confidence when you are beaten 4-1, or when you lose three matches in a row. We will first have to restore that confidence and then work to get positive results, that's my target."

For his part, Igaida expressed confidence Mbungo will be up to the task.

"His (Mbungo's) appointment was a unanimous decision by the club's decision-making team. We have had his resume for some time. He also is a disciplinarian and proven winner, which is what some of our players need," added Igaida.

Mbungo has vast coaching experience from his home country including a six-month stint with the national team.

He's won two domestic cup titles while in charge of AS Kigali and Kiyovu Sports, and is also credited with nurturing Gor Mahia forwards Jacques Tuyisenge and Francis Mustafa, alongside Sofapaka defender Soter Kayumba.

He is expected to take charge of Wednesday's league match between Leopards and Mount Kenya United in Machakos.