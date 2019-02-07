Kenya: Kakamega Striker Named the Best Player in December

Kakamega Homeboyz FC forward Peter Thiong'o will be looking to shine today when his team plays away to Chemelil Sugar in a SportPesa Premier League match after winning the "best player" award for December.

Thiong'o was judged best by the Sports Journalist Association of Kenya and awarded the "SportPesa Player of the Month Award' on Wednesday.

Thiong'o scored three goals and had several assists in the SportPesa Premier League campaign.

The attacker received a cheque of Sh100,000 and a 14-inch television set from SportPesa Digital Executive Triza Akoth at a brief function held at the Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega. "Am happy to receive the award. This will not only motivate me, but other players in the team too," said Thiong'o.

The forward, who garnered 24 points defeated Cliff Nyakeya of Mathare United FC (23) and Enock Agwanda of SoNy Sugar FC (13). Enosh Ochieng of Ulinzi Stars FC received 12 points. Kakamega Homeboyz FC Chairman Cleophas "Toto" Shimanyula said Thiong'o is not the first player in the team to receive the award and named Jeremiah Wanjala who won the award in 2017.

Wanjala has since joined Posta Rangers FC.