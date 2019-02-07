Eritrea: Potable Water Project in Degra-Merieto

Segeneity — Potable water project worth 2.5 million Nakfa has been put in place in Degra-Merieto administrative area, Segeneity sub-zone in cooperation with the resdents and the Government.

The project includes installation of two km of water pipelines, water reservoir, 10 KW solar system as well as two water distribution centers.

As regards the water management, Priest Russom Gebrewahd, administrator of the administrative area, indicated that training has been provided to the water management committee by experts from the department of Water Resources and commended the Water Resources branch in the Southern region for the effort exerted to timely completion of the project.

The residents indicated that supply of potable water has been the main challenge and that with the completion of the project their problem will be alleviated.

Mr. Mihreteab Teklebrhan, administrator of the Segeneity sub-zone on his part called for judicious usage of the project.