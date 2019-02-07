Mauritania: Dr. Al-Dirdiri Receives Copy of Credentials of Mauritania Ambassador

Khartoum — The Foreign Minister, Dr. Al-Dirdiri Mohamed Ahmed Wednesday received a copy of the credentials of the new Ambassador of Mauritania to Khartoum, Al-Hussein Sidi Abdalla, prior to submitting these credentials to the President of the Republic.

Dr. Al-Dirdiri has welcomed the Ambassador of Mauritania and wished him success in his mission and role for enhancing communication between the two countries.

The ambassador pointed to the distinguished relations between the two peoples and similarities in cultures as well as the various economic partnerships, especially in the field of communications.

He hoped that the cooperation and partnership between Sudan and Mauritania will witness more progress in the sugar industry, vocational and academic education and cultural fields.