Sudan: Enough Project - U.S. Should Suspend Talks With Sudan, Impose Global Sanctions

Washington DC — The Enough Project, an anti-atrocity policy group that supports peace and an end to mass atrocities in Africa's deadliest conflict zones, has called on the US and the international community to hold the Sudanese government accountable for the deaths and injuries to protestors during the current wave of anti-government demonstrations, and "to enact targeted financial sanctions".

In a statement issued this week, the Enough Project strongly denounces the deadly violence the Sudanese regime has unleashed against peaceful protesters and supports the aspirations of the people of Sudan as they protest against three decades of mass atrocities and institutional corruption under the autocratic rule of President Omar al-Bashir. We call on the U.S. government, European governments, the African Union, and the broader international community to hold the Khartoum regime accountable for the many lives lost, injuries sustained, and countless protesters detained and tortured as the regime attempts to silence the Sudanese peoples' struggle for democracy and good governance.

Enough Project founding director John Prendergast said, "In response to the regime's violence and intimidation, the United States should immediately suspend talks focused on further normalising relations with Sudan, including any steps that would result in the possible removal of Sudan from the State Sponsors of Terrorism List. The Trump administration, backed by Congress, should use its global Magnitsky authorities to enact targeted financial sanctions against those Sudanese authorities - along with their networks of commercial collaborators - responsible for the violence and the mass corruption that has helped precipitate the economic crisis in the country."

Prendergast further explained, "Migration to Europe from and through Sudan would be reduced if the Sudanese people had a government that respects the rights of its citizens and manages the country's rich resources to provide opportunity and hope for the country's youth... "