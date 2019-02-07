Sierra Leone: Central Parade, FC Kallon Aim to Continue Form

Central Parade and FC Kallon will be seeking their second successive victory in the Sierra Leone Premier League when they host Mighty Blackpool and Anti-Drugs FC today at the Parade ground and Siaka Stevens Stadium in Freetown.

The central boys are still fresh from their 2-0 opening league win over Anti-Drugs FC last weekend at the Approved School playing field, and a second successive victory could be best on the plate for them and their skipper, Alfred Nyuma hopes for better result.

He said: "It going to be a tough game for us and difficult one especially after they lost their opening match and they will want to make amends for that so they will be very hard on us but, we are going to focus on our game and ensure we get the result we wanted."

Mighty Blackpool, on the other hand, after succumbing to their traditional rivals- East End Lions on the league's opening day-will want to prove they were the unlucky side against the Killers. With hopes of a new club administration, the Tiss Tass boys need nothing but a victory.

Coach Abu Sankoh will be hoping to have new faces in his starting line-up, and he would be looking to get back to winning ways.

"We will not be playing under any pressure, despite coming on a back of Lions defeat, we are going to the Parade ground with a winning mentality," Coach Sankoh.

At the Siaka Steven Stadium, the Cavailians will also be searching for their second consecutive win against Anti-Drugs FC squad, who were beaten 2-0 in their last fixture.

However, despite their lone goal win over Bo Rangers in Bo, the FC Kallon media officer, Prince Scott, said they will not dwell on that victory and Anti-Drugs FC's defeat. He said: "We are going to play our game and ensure we secure the victory."

Ports Authority are the other side that would be looking for a second successive win when they host Bo Rangers, who lost to FC Kallon the same day at the Attouga Mini Stadium in Freetown.