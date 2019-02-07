6 February 2019

Africa: Infantino Set for Second Term As FIFA Boss

By Paul Myers

Gianni Infantino's reign as the most powerful football adminstrator is set to continue after the world game's governing body, Fifa, announced the 48-year-old would be the only candidate in June's vote to select a new president.

Swiss-born Infantino took over as Fifa chief in February 2016. He succeeded Sepp Blatter who was ousted after 17 years in the post when he became submerged in a welter of corruption scandals.

The former player, Ramon Vega, had announced his intention to stand against Infantino. But the 47-year-old Swiss, who has become a businessman, failed to collect sufficient support from Fifa's 211 member federations.

Since becoming Fifa president, Infantino has introduced plans to increase the World Cup from 32 to 48 teams from 2026.

He has floated the possibility of an extension from as early as the 2022 edition in Qatar. A decision on that proposal is expected in March.

