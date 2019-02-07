6 February 2019

Gambia-Eligible Brix Switches Clubs

By Sulayman Bah

Gambia-eligible Kristian Brix has signed for a new club after going club-less for over a month. The 28-year-old penned a two-year deal with KFUM- Oslo in the Norwegian second tier.

Brix ended his 12-month love-affair with Norwegian club Sandnes Ulf after failing to sign a renewed deal.

The left-sided midfielder starred twenty-four (24) times for Sandnes in the Norwegian second tier all of those as a starter last season.

Brix, who in an interview with Foroyaa Sport two years ago, voiced interest to sport Gambian colours after representing Norway at all cadet levels, is raring to go with the Scandinavian country's domestic second tier league to resume in March.

Born to a Norwegian mother and a Gambian father, the ex-Valarenga starlet spent two seasons at Sandnes Ulf after joining them from top tier Fredrikstad BK.

Being a combative midfielder, Kristian captained Tijan Jaiteh at Sandefjord football Club and should be able to provide competition in midfield for UK-based Ebou Adams in the scorpions' set up who's has come to be known for destroying opposition' attacks but not surging the play for his team.

