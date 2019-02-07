Gambia: Omar Touray's Arrest Related to Money Scam - Police Spokesperson

The arrest of Omar Touray of Gunjur is related to a money scam, not insulting the President, Assistant Superintendent of Police ASP Lamin Njie told Foroyaa on 5 February 2019. He added that he was arrested together with two bankers and three others as the suspects involved in a money scam.

ASP Njie made these assertions in his office at the Police headquarters in Banjul, when this medium went to enquire about the whereabouts of Omar and the issue of detaining him for more than 72hours.

He said the suspects were arrested by the Police on 31st January 2019 and are also currently detained at the Police headquarters in Banjul. He said Police investigators are still investigating the matter and would conclude their investigation for other steps to be taken.

The arrested persons are: Omar Touray, Sainey Giana, Ebrima Jallow, Alhagie Jallow, a staff at Trust Bank and another staff working for Eco-Bank.

He said further that upon receiving information about 'the illegal activities conducted by the suspects' they started arresting all the suspected persons, including Omar. He said fake dollar notes were among the items seized.

The Spokesperson said the Police are continuing their investigation and the suspects may be brought before a court; adding that bail is also open for the said suspects.

"Omar Touray's situation is a criminal investigation that is ongoing and is in the hands of the Police. It has nothing to do with Politics," he concluded.

Omar Touray, candidate at the 2018 council elections, was picked up on 31st January by the Police and detained at Kotu Police before being moved to its headquarters in Banjul. He was held for more than 72hours without any court action.