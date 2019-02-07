Somalia: UK Issues Travel Warning Over Insecurity in Somalia and Somaliland

The United Kingdom has issued a travelling warning to all citizens hoping to visits Somaliland Somaliland.

Additionally, the Foreign Common Wealth Office (FCO) says any British nationals in the risky areas should leave at once. It is only Hargeisa and Berbera that have been classified as relatively safe, but even then the nationals have been advised to leave at once if their presence is not essential.

The warning came on the day the UK is hosting the Somalia oil and gas summit in London, which has received a backlash from the Somalis home and abroad.

The UK has been accused of allowing the meeting, which many believe would be used to sign underhand oil deals.

The move could have also been motivated by the murder of the DP world port manager in Puntland, which was attributed to the terror group Al-shabab.

"Any British national visiting Hargeisa or Berbera should exercise a heightened level of vigilance and take care in public places where people gather. Monitor local and international media to avoid any demonstration or disturbance taking place", read part of the advisory.

Terrorist groups have made threats against Westerners and those working for western organizations There is a constant threat of terrorist attack in Mogadishu and terrorists continue to plan attacks against westerners in the rest of Somalia including Somaliland.