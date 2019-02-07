Zimbabwe: Ngezi Fail to Impress New Coach Erol Akbay

Ngezi Platinum stars coach Erol Akbay was far from impressed by his new team's performance after playing to a one-all draw with Black Rhinos at Motor Action Sports Club in pre-season friendly on Wednesday.

It was Akbay's first time to see his charges in a competitive match since he joined the club in December.

The Mhondoro-Ngezi based side has demanded the league title from the Dutchman who is no stranger to local football, after coaching Bulawayo giants Highlanders a few years ago.

Akbay joined his new side a little less than two weeks ago.

"Today in the first half when the first team played, they played 'ok' football but the tempo was too low especially when we got the ball; they walked too much with the ball," said the Dutch mentor after the practice match.

"My philosophy is not to walk with the ball but to play the ball and these guys have to do that. They are very good players but if you don't play the ball, then you are only an ordinary player."

The Dutchman is known for a fast paced brand of football he introduced when he was Highlanders coach and still has two months to inculcate his philosophy in the players.

Despite losing a number of top players during the offseason transfer including Godknows Murwira, Walter Mukanga, Tichaona Chipunza, Donovan Bernard and Clive Augusto, Akbay is more worried about his team playing good football.

"We have good players and all we have to make sure is that they are playing good football. There are a lot of players that have gone and others remain but the new players have to make sure that they play football I want. But you cannot change the system in one week. It takes time," he said.

Akbay left Bosso in December 2017 after two seasons with the club and he returns after a one year hiatus.

He is banking on his knowledge of local football as he tries to bring championship glory to Mhondoro-Ngezi.

"It is a big advantage to have coached here before but I believe not much has changed. For me it is good to come back here and like I said, I love Zimbabwe very much.

"The welcome in Ngezi was very good because everyone knows how we want to play football. They can't wait for the start of the season because they want to see good football and I hope I can give them what they want," Akbay said.