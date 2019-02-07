Zimbabwe: Dembare's Mukambi Predicts Tough Season

After enduring a forgettable 2018 season, Dynamos utility man Godfrey Mukambi expects another tough season this year.

But, unlike last year, he expects the Glamour Boys to do far better.

Mukambi is one of the only five players retained from the 2018 squad by coach Lloyd Chigowe.

"Of course, we are working very hard and the coach has brought in a competitive edge in our team," said Mukambi.

"But one thing for certain is we cannot afford to fool ourselves into believing that we will be cruising all the way.

"We understand where we are coming from. Last season wasn't easy for us."

Mukambi, who was contemplating leaving Dynamos until his coach intervened, said the team was now motivated by the need to restore lost glory.

The former champions struggled throughout the 2018 season and spent the marathon in the relegation puzzle.

"We were embarrassing, but this time around we will be looking to change the script," said the utility player.

"I am happy the coach kept faith in me and retained me in his set-up and l should also do more to justify his decision. There are senior players at the team who include Sadomba (Edward), Macheke (Tawanda), Tigere (Jimmy), who all should come in handy to help the team achieve its targets for the season. Dynamos is a very big institution and players ought to have a big heart to achieve success. We are very happy with the players the coach has brought into the fold. I can say they have fitted in well and they already have the Dynamos culture."

Mukambi knows it won't be easy.

"Fans should expect a better show from us this year. I am not saying we didn't have good players last season, but things weren't just working," he said. "I actually wish all those who left the club good luck. The 2019 season is not going to be easy for all the clubs, including us. Teams are assembling good squads and competition will be very high in the marathon."

DeMbare are expected to officially unveil their squad in the next few weeks.