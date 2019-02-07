Zimbabwe: Kenyatta Throws Weight Behind ED

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday pledged to continue rallying behind the country's efforts to bring about economic renaissance and to re-engage the international community.

Writing on his Twitter handle, President Kenyatta said he was glad to know that Zimbabwe was working towards addressing its challenges.

"Kenya continues to stand in solidarity with Zimbabwe as the country works to solve its challenges," read part of the tweet.

President Kenyatta called on the West to remove economic sanctions against Zimbabwe, arguing that the stringent measures were inhibiting the country's economic growth and hurting ordinary citizens.

"Imposing sanctions on a country is like tying somebody's hands and feet. We will give our support to bring back Zimbabwe to the global platform," he said.

Earlier President Kenyatta met with Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement Minister Perrance Shiri at State House in Nairobi.

Minister Shiri was in Kenya to deliver a special message from President Mnangagwa.

Since assuming the presidency, President Mnangagwa has marked a clear, positive trajectory aimed at turning around the economy which had been on a downward spiral for years. President Mnangagwa's administration was also pursuing a policy of engaging and re-engaging different nations to consolidate existing friendships, reconnect with estranged friends and seeking out new partnerships.

Kenya and Zimbabwe enjoy cordial relations and had in the past signed MOUs and agreements aimed at strengthening relations and promoting business between both countries.