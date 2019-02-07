Kenya: Anerlisa Shows Off Some Skin and Team Mafisi Can't Stop Drooling

Keroche Breweries heiress Anerlisa Muigai has left Team Mafisi salivating after posting a series of pictures of herself with exposed thighs.

Anerlisa is currently in Dar es Salaam visiting her boyfriend singer Ben Pol.

The two have been inseparable since going on holidays in Dubai and returning home for Ben Pol's formal introduction to Anerlisa's family in a colourful event.

The pictures shared on Instagram capture Anerlisa looking stunning in a flower-patterned wrap around dress.

In all the photos, she is seated on a high bar stool with her legs crossed over each other.

What has made the picture a trending topic is how the front part of the dress is hiked up suggestively for a generous view of her thighs.

"Anyone can make you smile, many people can make you cry, but it takes someone special to make you smile with tears in your eyes... Good Morning," she captioned the photos..

A post shared by 🅰️nerlisa Ⓜ️uigai (@anerlisa) on Feb 5, 2019 at 9:46pm PST

As expected the picture elicited varied reactions from netizens with some complimenting her for her beauty while others reprimanding her for exposing herself too much.

Mustaphaernest said, "Umeanza kukaa uchi nawewe sasa, unataka kujifanya Tanasha kutukalia uchi? Tunataka uwe kama mke wa king kiba ficha viuongo vyako vyote vya mwili ukijichanganya tu tutakuacha."

Nk_muiruri wrote, "Looking elegant."

Terabanks06 commented, "I like what I see."

Tandaikagerald said, "Umeanza kale kaugonjwa Ka tanasha ee hayo mapaja ni Mali ya Ben Pol usiyaweke hadharani kiasi hiyo aseeh."

Jennywaire said, "Mrembo kweli!"

Muchirinjoro wrote, "You are very very very beautiful. I wish you were mine."

Kelvinwanjalasi said, "Those thighs fire."