Namibia: Bowls Pipe Opener Promises an Attractive Season

Windhoek — The Bowling season got off with a bang last weekend at the Eros Bowling Club annual fundraiser.

The quartet of old time campaigners Will Esterhuizen, Val Gallagher, Wouter du Plooy and Ian de Kock, walked away with top honours during the one-day spectacle, which turned out to be a great day for the latter as this was only his 3rd attempt playing the game.

The well-attended gathering complimented by well taken care of greens attracted a total of fourty-eight (48) bowlers competing over two rounds of 10 ends apiece.

In the second round, team members switched rounds, with skips playing lead and leads playing skip while second and thirds also switched around.

In many cases, this exercise meant new inexperienced bowlers who played lead in the first games had to skip (or captain) in the second match, which proved to be great fun for the more experienced bowlers and novices.

The national league kicks off on the 23rd of this month that sees all local clubs nationally participate in this particular competition. Teams with compete in a league format of a home and away matches against each other.

Participating clubs are required to field one team each in the following divisions; men, ladies, and two mixed triples sides.

In the meantime, the Namibia Bowling Association (NBA) wishes all participants the best of luck and expressed the hope and trusts that good sportsmanship prevails at all time.