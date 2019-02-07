South Africa: Former Correctional Services Commissioner Linda Mti to Hand Himself Over to Police

Former correctional services commissioner Linda Mti is expected to appear in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria on Thursday, on allegations of corruption.

Spokesperson for National Prosecuting Authority in Gauteng Phindi Mjonondwane said Mti's lawyers had an agreement with the Hawks to hand himself over to police between 11:00 and 12:00.

Mjonondwane said Mti will be processed before his court appearance.

On Wednesday, the Hawks arrested a number of suspects on allegations of corruption, money laundering and fraud.

The arrests also includes former Bosasa Chief Operating Officer Angelo Agrizzi, former correctional services CFO Patrick Gillingham, Bosasa official Andries van Tonder, and three companies, namely: African Global Operations (formerly Bosasa); Sondolo IT and Phezulu Fencing, according to court papers.

Five of the accused were granted R20 000 bail.

The seventh suspect is overseas, and has been informed of his warrant of arrest.

Earlier on Wednesday, Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said: "The sweeping high-profile arrests follows a marathon investigation wherein almost R1.6bn is said to have been misappropriated in the tender processes for the procurement of various services by the Department of Correctional Services."

"The tenders were awarded to Bosasa Operations (Pty) Ltd and its affiliated or subsidiary companies."

Mulaudzi said it was alleged that the officials received and accepted gifts in the form of cash. They also allegedly received financial assistance with acquiring properties, acquiring motor vehicles from dealers, other assets and payments to travel agents for overseas travel.

