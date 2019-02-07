South Africa: Ex-Correctional Services Boss Linda Mti Out On R20 000 Bail

Former correctional services commissioner Linda Mti has been granted R20 000 bail.

Mti appeared in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria on Thursday for corruption after he handed himself over to police.

The prosecutor said Mti flew from the Eastern Cape on Thursday morning. "He came at his own accord. The State does not have any reason to oppose bail," he said.His case was postponed to March 27.

On Wednesday, the Hawks arrested several people in connection with allegations of corruption, money laundering and fraud.

The arrests include former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi, former correctional services CFO Patrick Gillingham, Bosasa official Andries van Tonder, fomer Bosasa senior manager Frans Vorster and current Bosasa staff member, Carlos Bonafacio.

Three companies are also included in the charge sheet, namely African Global Operations (formerly Bosasa); Sondolo IT and Phezulu Fencing, according to court papers.

The five accused were granted R20 000 bail each.

They are also scheduled to appear in court again on March 27.

News24