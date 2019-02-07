7 February 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: #SansSouci - Teacher and Pupil Involved in Physical Altercation Suspended

Photo: Ashraf Hendricks/GroundUp
Sans Souci Girls High School, Newlands Cape Town

Both the teacher and a pupil involved in a physical altercation at Sans Souci Girls High School in Cape Town have been suspended, the Western Cape Education Department has confirmed.

"The learner and the educator are not at school today [Thursday]," spokesperson Jessica Shelver said.

"They have both been informed by the school governing body that disciplinary steps will be taken against them. They have been suspended pending the disciplinary hearing."

Pupils and teachers have been offered counselling, Shelver told News24.

The school was also investigating various programmes to offer teachers on the "management of discipline".

