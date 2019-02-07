Rwanda: Kagame to RDF High Command - Keep Being Exemplary to the Nation

Photo: New Times

The Commander-in-Chief of RDF, President Paul Kagame (centre), flanked by the Minister for Defence, Maj Gen. Albert Murasira (left), Chief of Defence Staff of RDF, Gen. Patrick Nyamvumba (R), and Senior Defence and Security Advisor in the Office of the President, Gen. James Kabarebe.

President Paul Kagame has called on the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) to keep working tirelessly and continue serving as an example to Rwandan institutions and citizens.

Kagame, who is the Commander-in-Chief of RDF, was yesterday addressing the Force's High Command Council at the Rwanda Military Academy in Gako.

In his address to the RDF top brass, he urged them to maintain and upscale the hard-earned security and contribution to the development of Rwanda.

"To all those with whom we share this noble job, we should work tirelessly and be upstanding as an example for all other institutions and all Rwandans to emulate. All this towards the development of the Rwanda we want," he said.

The RDF High Command Council is an annual leading decision-making council and a strategic guidance forum chaired by the Commander-in-Chief as defined by the law that established the RDF's mission, organization and powers.

As provided by the law, the meeting was attended by the Minister for Defence, Chief of Defence Staff, Service Chiefs, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Defence, Division, Brigade and Unit Commandants, Commandants of Military schools and Hospital, Joint General Staff and Heads of Departments from the RDF Headquarters and other junior officers and lower level commanders of RDF units.