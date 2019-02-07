Rwanda: Rwatubyaye Thrilled After Joining U.S. Side Sporting KC

AMAVUBI centre back Abdul Rwatubyaye has hailed his move to America's Major League Soccer side Sporting Kansas City as a major step towards realisation of his dreams.

The 22-year-old former Rayon Sports star sealed a one-year deal with the US topflight football side early this week, with options for renewal through 2022.

"It's a major step forward in my carrier," he told Times Sport by telephone. "I am extremely happy to be joining a club of Sporting Kansas City caliber."

However, he said the move means he will have to "work even harder" to keep his football at the top level.

Rwatubyaye signed for Sporting KC after four weeks of trials with the American club.

He moves to the US after spending three largely successful seasons with Rayon Sports during which time the club won several accolades, including the Rwanda Premier League title, and registered the best run by any Rwandan club in continental football when they reached the last eight of CAF Confederation Cup last season.

"I am ready to do everything possible to help my new club and teammates to reach our collective goals, and to bring happiness to the fans," the defender, who also featured for different setups of the national team, Amavubi, said.

He added: "This club is competitive and ambitious. What most motivated me is to play at the international level and I want to help the club win titles."

Rwatubyaye's contract with Rayon was set to run out at the end of the current season.

Both the player and Rayon Sports were tightlipped on the financial aspect of the transfer, but sources familiar with the deal say that the Blues will receive US$50,000 from the American club, while Rwatubyaye will earn $US10,000 a month.

Rwatubyaye has played for several Rwandan clubs having started out as part of APR academy as a teenager spending three years with them.

In 2013, he moved to Isonga aged 16, before returning to APR with the senior team, where he built a strong partnership with compatriot Emery Bayisenge and helped the military side to two Rwanda Premier League titles.

Rwatubyaye later sealed a move to APR archrivals Rayon Sports where he went on to lift his third straight Premier League title.

The youngster represented Rwanda at the U-17, U-20, U-23 and senior setups. He earned his first call-up to the u-17 side in 2012, shortly before competing at the 2013 Francophone Games in France. The center back then progressed to the Rwanda U-20s, captaining the team during 2015 African U-20 Championship qualifying.

He was named for the first time in senior national team in November 2015, and has since accumulated 22 caps.