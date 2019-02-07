Mozambique: Gas Companies Discourage Local Business

Both Andarko and ExxonMobil-led Mozambique Rovuma Venture (MRV) have issued insurance tender notices that have requirements that Mozambican insurance companies do not meet, namely that they have experience underwriting LNG projects. (Noticias 5 Dec, 1 Feb)

Curfew lifted in Mocimboa da Praia

A 9 pm to 4 am curfew declared by the mayor of Mocimboa da Praia on 24 January was lifted on 1 February. No people or vehicles had been allowed to circulate during those hours. (Carta 5 Feb) In his 1 February speech, Dr Flavio Menete, chair of the Mozambican Bar Association, said that a mayor cannot impose a curfew.

Also in the small war in Cabo Delgado, four people were killed in Mwangaz, Nangade district, on Friday 1 February. Two victims, one of whom is a teacher at a local school, were decapitated by an armed group when driving on a dirt track near the town. That same morning, a couple was decapitated when working in their vegetable garden in the town. (Lusa 1 Feb) And in Litingina, also in Nangade, insurgents killed nine government soldiers in an attack using large calibre automatic weapons, according to Mediafax (1 Feb).

Anadarko on Thursday (31 Jan) published an advertisement in Noticias saying it wants a fleet of at least six vehicles with armour heavy enough to stop AK-47 bullets as soon as possible at its natural-gas project in Cabo Delgado. MRV in December said it wants a security company that can provide incident response capability from Pemba, as well as providing bullet-proof vehicles. (Bloomberg 31 Jan; Zitamar 1 Feb, 17 Dec)