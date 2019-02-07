Africa Energy Announces Significant Discovery and Opening of New Petroleum Province Offshore South Africa

Photo: Total

Gas Field, Brulpadda, in Mossel Bay, Southern Cape

press release

Africa Energy Corp. (TSX Venture: AFE) (Nasdaq First North: AEC)(“Africa Energy” or the “Company”), an oil and gas company with exploration assets offshore South Africa and Namibia, is pleased to announce a significant gas condensate discovery on the Brulpadda prospects located on Block 11B/12B offshore South Africa. Africa Energy holds a 4.9% effective interest in the Exploration Right for Block 11B/12B.

Garrett Soden, Africa Energy’s President and CEO, commented, “We are thrilled to announce a major discovery on Block 11B/12B offshore South Africa. The Brulpadda discovery opens a new world-class oil and gas play with substantial follow-on potential. The success at both the Brulpadda primary and secondary targets significantly de-risks four other similar prospects already identified on the existing 2D seismic. The Block 11B/12B partners plan to acquire 3D seismic this year, followed by up to four exploration wells. We congratulate Total as operator for drilling the Brulpadda-1AX deepwater well safely and efficiently.”

The Brulpadda discovery is located on Block 11B/12B in the Outeniqua Basin 175 kilometers off the southern coast of South Africa. The block covers an area of 19,000 square kilometers with water depths ranging from 200 to 1,800 meters.

The Brulpadda well was drilled in approximately 1,400 meters of water by the Odfjell Deepsea Stavanger semi-submersible rig. The well targeted two objectives in a deep marine fan sandstone system within combined stratigraphic/structural closure. Following the success of the main objective, the well was deepened to a final depth of 3,633 meters and was successful in the Brulpadda-deep prospect.

The well encountered a total of 57 meters of net gas condensate pay over two Lower Cretaceous high-quality reservoirs. Core samples were taken in the upper reservoir, and a comprehensive logging and sampling program was performed over both reservoirs.

Africa Energy holds 49% of the shares in Main Street 1549 Proprietary Limited, which has a 10% participating interest in Block 11B/12B. Total SA is operator and has a 45% interest in Block 11B/12B, while Qatar Petroleum and Canadian Natural Resources Limited have 25% and 20% interests, respectively.

About Africa Energy Corp.

Africa Energy Corp. is a Canadian oil and gas company with exploration assets offshore South Africa and Namibia. The Company is listed on TSX Venture Exchange (ticker “AFE”) and Nasdaq First North Stockholm (ticker “AEC”). Africa Energy Corp. is part of the Lundin Group of Companies and is actively building an exploration and production portfolio across Africa.