Angola: Italy to Aid Hospital's Rehabilitation

Luanda — The Italian government is to assist the rehabilitation and expansion works of Luanda's hospital "Divina Providência", said on Wednesday in the Angolan capital the president of this European country, Sergio Mattarella, at the end of a three-day official visit to Angola.

The Italian statesman pledged to support actions that value and protect human life as reciprocal symbol.

In turn, the Angolan Health minister, Sílvia Lutukuta, underlined that besides improving the primary assistance it is also expected the construction of a maternal and child health center under the Italian cooperation.

However, the Angolan official did not add further details on deadlines for the implementation of the project.

In the meantime, Sílvia Lutukuta explained that the Italian assistance will be extended to primary health care and opening of several children health care centers.

The hospital Divina Providência was founded in 1994 and belongs to Catholic Church.

The hospital is assisted by the Italian Medical Missionary Union (UMMI), which secures the assistance to combative programmes against malnourishment and support to maternal infantile health.