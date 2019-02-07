Namibia: Gipf Nominates Nashandi to FNB's Board

The Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) has nominated I-Ben Nashandi to sit on the First National Bank of Namibia's board of directors.

Nashandi confirmed that he was nominated by GIPF, that holds about 15% shareholding in the commercial bank.

In an announcement made last week Friday on the stock exchange, the bank said Nashandi would sit on FirstRand Namibia Ltd and FNB boards effective from 31 January 2019.

FNB did not confirm on which committees Nashandi is expected to sit but said he is expected to serve as director of the related companies in good faith and the best interest of the companies.

Nashandi is the executive director at the prime minister's office and sits on GIPF's board of trustees.